Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 20.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BWXT. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,461,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,008,000 after purchasing an additional 74,584 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,249,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 804,722 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,304,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,926,000 after purchasing an additional 89,389 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,120,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after purchasing an additional 300,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,584,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,516,000 after purchasing an additional 172,555 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $67,340.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,913,597.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,900 shares of company stock worth $635,631. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BWX Technologies stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.02. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.60 and a 1 year high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The company had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.72%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

