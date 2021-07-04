Short Interest in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Rises By 44.8%

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,460,000 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the May 31st total of 2,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,083,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 126,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 3,888 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $3,113,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,154,000 after buying an additional 105,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VCLT opened at $107.01 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $98.37 and a 12-month high of $113.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.86.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

