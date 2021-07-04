Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Short Interest Down 29.5% in June

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, a decline of 29.5% from the May 31st total of 1,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Interface by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interface during the first quarter worth about $156,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Interface by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interface by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $15.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The firm has a market cap of $915.84 million, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 2.08.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Interface’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Interface will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Interface’s payout ratio is 3.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TILE shares. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

