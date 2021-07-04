Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Up 27.5% in June

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, an increase of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

CFMS stock opened at $1.04 on Friday. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.60 and a 12 month high of $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.88 million. Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Conformis will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at $294,382.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $41,459.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,545 shares of company stock valued at $118,867. 3.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conformis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

