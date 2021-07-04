Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Short Interest Update

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 27.5% from the May 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,520,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conformis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Conformis alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CFMS opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Conformis has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97. The company has a market cap of $189.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.27.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Conformis had a negative net margin of 40.00% and a negative return on equity of 83.99%. The business had revenue of $13.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.88 million. As a group, analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 54,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $41,459.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,151,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,113.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider J Brent Alldredge sold 33,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $25,118.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 387,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,382.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,545 shares of company stock worth $118,867 in the last quarter. 3.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Conformis by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Conformis by 657.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,418 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Conformis in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.41% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

See Also: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.