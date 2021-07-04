Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Short Interest Update

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 357,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the May 31st total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 346,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, VP Bryan Sheppeck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.08, for a total transaction of $92,160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,052,012 shares of company stock worth $95,076,501 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Cambium Networks by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 504,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,593,000 after purchasing an additional 47,772 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,608,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Cambium Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $341,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMBM has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $47.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cambium Networks from $52.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Barrington Research initiated coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

Shares of CMBM opened at $47.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. Cambium Networks has a 52-week low of $7.40 and a 52-week high of $66.40.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 64.87%. The business had revenue of $88.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

