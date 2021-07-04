IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Down 34.3% in June

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the May 31st total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSML opened at $35.90 on Friday. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $20.59 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.20% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

