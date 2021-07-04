Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) Short Interest Up 35.7% in June

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 847,000 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the May 31st total of 624,100 shares. Currently, 41.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 453,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRTD. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Creatd in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Creatd during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors own 5.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTD stock opened at $3.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Creatd has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $19.41.

Creatd (NASDAQ:CRTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter.

About Creatd

Creatd, Inc, a technology company, focuses on the development of digital communities, marketing branded digital content, and e-commerce opportunities. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.

