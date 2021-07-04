Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 643,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 327,687 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $43,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRCL. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stericycle by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Stericycle by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stericycle by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Stericycle during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,443,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stericycle by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 247,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stericycle stock opened at $71.94 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.37. Stericycle, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.14 and a twelve month high of $79.97.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $668.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.17 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stericycle, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Stericycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through the segments North America and International. The company provides regulated waste and compliance services comprising medical waste disposal; pharmaceutical waste disposal; hazardous waste management; maritime waste services; and compliance programs under the Steri-Safe, Clinical Services, First Practice Management, SeguriMed, and EnviroAssure brand names.

