Krane Funds Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 1,121.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,533 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Southern during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth $28,000. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of The Southern in the first quarter worth $31,000. 59.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Southern alerts:

NYSE SO opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.86. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $51.22 and a twelve month high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $348,199.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,778,346. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus lifted their price objective on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Article: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.