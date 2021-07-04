National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Purchased by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in National Health Investors by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,597,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $332,301,000 after buying an additional 121,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,210,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,737,000 after purchasing an additional 78,743 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth $40,753,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,182,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 0.3% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 419,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares in the last quarter. 63.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NHI. Capital One Financial cut National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised National Health Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on National Health Investors from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on National Health Investors from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. National Health Investors presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

NYSE:NHI opened at $66.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 21.67 and a quick ratio of 21.67. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $78.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.11.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). National Health Investors had a net margin of 48.23% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $80.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.29%.

In related news, Director Robert T. Webb purchased 1,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.00 per share, for a total transaction of $76,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,035. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

