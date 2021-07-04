Krane Funds Advisors LLC Makes New $977,000 Investment in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank Co. (NASDAQ:BMTC) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,457 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $977,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bryn Mawr Bank during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 93,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded Bryn Mawr Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

BMTC opened at $41.35 on Friday. Bryn Mawr Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.90 and a fifty-two week high of $49.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $822.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.26. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.54 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bryn Mawr Bank Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Bryn Mawr Bank’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Bryn Mawr Bank Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

