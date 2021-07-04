Krane Funds Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hillenbrand by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,663,000 after acquiring an additional 99,963 shares during the period. Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth approximately $4,691,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Hillenbrand by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 247,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,845,000 after acquiring an additional 182,767 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $43.90 on Friday. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.70 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

