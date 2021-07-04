Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Sold by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $37.51 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.91.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 30.91% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The firm had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COLB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Banking System from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Columbia Banking System currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.75.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

