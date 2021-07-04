Krane Funds Advisors LLC Invests $857,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 14,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Evergy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 121,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares in the last quarter. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund bought a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,592,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 919,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,718,000 after acquiring an additional 11,931 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $656,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Evergy by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy, Inc. has a one year low of $48.61 and a one year high of $65.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.66.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

