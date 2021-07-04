Krane Funds Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,238,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $203,976,000 after purchasing an additional 720,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 4th quarter worth $20,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth $16,536,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,259,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $156,686,000 after purchasing an additional 152,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 549,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $63.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.26. SJW Group has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $71.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SJW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities in Connecticut; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers, as well as offers repair or replace a leaking or broken water service line, curb box, curb box cover, meter pit, meter pit cover, and meter pit valve.

