Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $873,000 in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,974 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 151.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,808 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 5.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in CDW by 15.3% in the first quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 22,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 7,006 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total transaction of $1,158,792.40. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total value of $573,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,133.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,895 shares of company stock worth $3,036,234. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CDW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on CDW from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on CDW from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.67.

Shares of CDW opened at $176.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $105.87 and a 12 month high of $184.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.47.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 83.86% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization.

