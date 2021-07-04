Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,027 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,027 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 104 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $368.47 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a twelve month low of $269.28 and a twelve month high of $399.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.85. The company has a market cap of $47.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,005,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,217,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,477,585.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $465.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $392.39.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

