Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,513 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $180,590.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares in the company, valued at $238,170.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock worth $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $497.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $443.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $280.99 and a 52 week high of $500.83. The company has a market cap of $135.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

