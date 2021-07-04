Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Unifi’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.24. Unifi posted earnings of ($1.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 121%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unifi will report full year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unifi.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:UFI opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $451.16 million, a PE ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.19. Unifi has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $30.94.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $50,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,157.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $625,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock worth $1,379,774 in the last ninety days. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter valued at $1,262,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unifi by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,250,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,926,000 after purchasing an additional 107,596 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Unifi by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Unifi by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unifi

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

