Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 282 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,295 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000.

VO opened at $239.12 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $162.79 and a 12-month high of $239.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

