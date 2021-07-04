MAP Protocol Tops 24-Hour Volume of $808,832.00 (MAP)

MAP Protocol (CURRENCY:MAP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. MAP Protocol has a total market cap of $17.33 million and $808,832.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MAP Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00044466 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.31 or 0.00139940 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.90 or 0.00167135 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000150 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,317.38 or 1.00220404 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002928 BTC.

MAP Protocol Coin Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,003,250,129 coins. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

Buying and Selling MAP Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAP Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MAP Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MAPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MAP Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAP Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.