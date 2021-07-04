Zacks: Brokerages Expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Will Post Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.51. FirstEnergy reported earnings per share of $0.57 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America raised shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 274,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,199,000 after purchasing an additional 44,171 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 26,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,992 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FE opened at $37.48 on Tuesday. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $22.85 and a 12-month high of $42.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.77.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.