Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership trimmed its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 996,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,854 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $121,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 11.1% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 15.4% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 103,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,536,000 after acquiring an additional 13,716 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 455.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 12,277 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.4% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,151,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,087,000 after acquiring an additional 17,951 shares in the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $128.53 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.07 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The stock has a market cap of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.43 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 25.43%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TER. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

