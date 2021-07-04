Decentraland Price Reaches $0.57 on Top Exchanges (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 4th. One Decentraland coin can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Decentraland has a market cap of $955.95 million and approximately $42.87 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 21.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00053319 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00017761 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.69 or 0.00763744 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,796.87 or 0.07920520 BTC.

Decentraland Profile

Decentraland (MANA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,215,327 coins and its circulating supply is 1,685,549,731 coins. The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official website is decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Buying and Selling Decentraland

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decentraland using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

