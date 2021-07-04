Einsteinium Trading Down 24.8% This Week (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. One Einsteinium coin can currently be bought for $0.0417 or 0.00000118 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 24.8% against the dollar. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $9.24 million and approximately $807,047.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.32 or 0.00408711 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006827 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003498 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,811,618 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

