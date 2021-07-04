Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nasdaq from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.34.

NDAQ stock opened at $177.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $118.01 and a one year high of $180.53.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.95%.

In other news, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.53, for a total value of $323,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,518 shares of company stock worth $1,731,996. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

