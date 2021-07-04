AGF Investments LLC Has $595,000 Position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its position in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 111.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get White Mountains Insurance Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NYSE:WTM opened at $1,166.89 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $752.10 and a 52 week high of $1,267.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.73 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,170.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported ($17.23) EPS for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 53.75%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million for the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM).

Receive News & Ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for White Mountains Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.