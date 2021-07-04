AGF Investments LLC Has $572,000 Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

AGF Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after buying an additional 9,509 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 27.9% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 20.3% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,563,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ HELE opened at $232.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.49. Helen of Troy Limited has a twelve month low of $181.85 and a twelve month high of $265.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57. The firm had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.74 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers and accessories.

