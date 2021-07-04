SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $30,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $167.29 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $171.70. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

