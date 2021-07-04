AGF Investments LLC Decreases Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $42,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 65.3% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total transaction of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,872,523.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 80,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TYL opened at $464.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.07 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.27. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $319.58 and a 12 month high of $479.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.70 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 16.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TYL. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.22.

Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

