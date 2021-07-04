Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Integra Resources Corp. (NYSEMKT:ITRG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ITRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Integra Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ITRG. Polygon Management Ltd. raised its position in Integra Resources by 84.4% in the first quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 830,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 380,000 shares during the period. Merk Investments LLC bought a new position in Integra Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $649,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Integra Resources by 10.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after acquiring an additional 96,112 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Integra Resources by 0.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSEMKT:ITRG opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Integra Resources Company Profile

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.