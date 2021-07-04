Horizon Investments LLC Takes Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,805 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,150,825 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $855,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 291.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,070,565 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $215,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,031,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

COP opened at $62.75 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $27.53 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -418.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.03.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total transaction of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.55.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

