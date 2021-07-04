Horizon Investments LLC Invests $655,000 in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,068,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,053,502,000 after buying an additional 1,848,506 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,281,000 after buying an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,370,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $225,486,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $194,655,000 after buying an additional 765,908 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on EXPD. Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

EXPD stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.15 and a fifty-two week high of $128.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

In related news, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total transaction of $19,916,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total value of $486,296.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,115,834.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 in the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

