Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 964,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 216,518 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Saia were worth $222,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Saia by 4.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Saia by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Saia by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Saia in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $210.91 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $114.74 and a one year high of $249.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.77.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $484.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.85 million. Saia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SAIA shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $202.00 target price (down previously from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Saia from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

