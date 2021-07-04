Spiking (SPIKE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10.38 Million

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 461.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last week, Spiking has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Spiking has a market cap of $10.38 million and $44.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00053574 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00017886 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

KickToken [old] (KICK) traded 283.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.83 or 0.00766595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Spiking Coin Profile

SPIKE is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Spiking Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

