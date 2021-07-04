Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Short Interest Update

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 805,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total transaction of $26,943.77. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO S. Chris Jacobsen sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.04, for a total transaction of $455,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,525.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TXRH. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,870 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 16,119 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 625.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $46.84 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.50.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 3.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 355.56%.

TXRH has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.05.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

