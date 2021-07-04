Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $29,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,955,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,919,088,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 260.7% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,423,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $587,673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,856 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 951,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $460,588,000 after purchasing an additional 32,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 811,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $311,830,000 after purchasing an additional 42,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $539.94 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $541.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $499.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

