Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 17,873 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 310,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,873 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $20,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,707,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,044 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,619,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,502,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625,561 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.5% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 35,843,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867,786 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,933,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,058,000 after purchasing an additional 394,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,060,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,092,000 after purchasing an additional 79,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $66.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.29. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 12.56%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 65.59%.

XEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.43.

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total value of $842,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,465.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,634.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,090 shares of company stock valued at $11,500,784 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

