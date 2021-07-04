Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $29,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,244,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $539.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $499.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $246.83 and a 12-month high of $541.26. The company has a market capitalization of $28.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total value of $442,540.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,621,518.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares in the company, valued at $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148 over the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

