Horizon Investments LLC Sells 1,707 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Horizon Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.2% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson bought 10,000 shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,432,494.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:J opened at $132.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.69. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $145.97.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

J has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.38.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

