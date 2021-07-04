Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Grows Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 7.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 367,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Centene were worth $23,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Centene by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Centene by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Centene by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in Centene by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 17,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Centene by 1,803.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 334,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 317,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.36. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.25. The stock has a market cap of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando Ayala sold 7,201 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CNC shares. TheStreet raised Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

