AGF Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

AGF Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 19.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth about $100,783,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,987,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,408,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 93.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 681,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,253,000 after acquiring an additional 328,284 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 384,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,810,000 after acquiring an additional 217,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 3,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $365,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,708.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,558,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,786 shares of company stock valued at $4,119,527. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.75.

NASDAQ CBOE opened at $118.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a PEG ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $122.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.47.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.30 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.88%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

