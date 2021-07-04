Cambiar Investors LLC Has $2.95 Million Holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 40.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 560.7% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $177,290.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

EBS opened at $63.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.26. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.97. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.07 and a 12 month high of $137.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Emergent BioSolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.50.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Read More: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.