Cambiar Investors LLC Acquires 14,942 Shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI) by 21.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,942 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Marcus & Millichap worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MMI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,108,000. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 1,032,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,802,000 after acquiring an additional 229,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,461,000 after acquiring an additional 218,715 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,202,000. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 453,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,275,000 after acquiring an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $151,527.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,875.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Phoenix Investments Holdings L sold 77,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $2,669,970.82. Insiders have sold a total of 344,062 shares of company stock worth $12,039,296 in the last 90 days. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Marcus & Millichap stock opened at $37.57 on Friday. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.48 and a 12-month high of $40.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.15.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Marcus & Millichap, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marcus & Millichap Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

