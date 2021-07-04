Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,854,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,593,000 after purchasing an additional 28,365 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 200,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $5,497,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter worth about $4,076,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $736,000.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

NYSE KOF opened at $53.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.33.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.2729 dividend. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola FEMSA’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and still beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.