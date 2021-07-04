The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 66,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at $52,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on HAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hain Celestial Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

HAIN opened at $39.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $46.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.79.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

