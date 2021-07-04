Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $229,587,000. Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the first quarter worth about $174,082,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 235.2% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 501,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $105,514,000 after purchasing an additional 351,668 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 780,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $166,002,000 after buying an additional 220,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ResMed by 1.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 8,989,711 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,744,184,000 after buying an additional 168,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ResMed alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RMD. Citigroup downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $206.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.57.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 964 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $199,981.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,464,622.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Pendarvis sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.15, for a total transaction of $291,675.05. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,294 shares in the company, valued at $25,361,018.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,691,145 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RMD opened at $250.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.11. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.72 and a twelve month high of $250.76.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company had revenue of $768.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.47 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Featured Article: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.