Franklin Resources Inc. Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 737,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,505 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $12,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,968,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,216,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719,367 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vale in the 4th quarter worth about $93,010,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 31,851.7% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,297,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,303,000 after buying an additional 3,286,774 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,256,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vale by 307.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,709,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,473,000 after buying an additional 2,799,539 shares in the last quarter. 24.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VALE shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $18.30 target price on shares of Vale in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC boosted their target price on Vale from $21.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.31.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $10.29 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company has a market cap of $115.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.04. Vale had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 49.76%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $1.8803 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. This is a boost from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.14%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

