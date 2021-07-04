Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 787 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 7.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,591 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 49.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 96.8% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $45,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $740,435.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 857.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $81.89.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 113.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. US Capital Advisors cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.35.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

